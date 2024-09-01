Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.33 and last traded at $73.88. 580,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,064,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Argus upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

Shopify Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

