Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Declines By 11.7%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.87 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

