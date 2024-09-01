Short Interest in Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Declines By 8.4%

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.8 days.
Agilyx ASA Stock Performance
Shares of AGXXF opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Agilyx ASA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.14.
About Agilyx ASA
