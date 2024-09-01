Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Rises By 9.8%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,581,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 4,171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.2 days.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

