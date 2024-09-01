Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Drops By 10.2%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
ASOS Stock Up 5.3 %
OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ASOS has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $5.92.
ASOS Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.