Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Drops By 10.2%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ASOS has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

