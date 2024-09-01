Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Rises By 10.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 19,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $38.03 on Friday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

