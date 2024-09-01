Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Increases By 11.6%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Entera Bio Price Performance

ENTX stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

See Also

