Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Rises By 10.7%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 10,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Genius Sports Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GENI opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.95. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,540 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 919,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 399,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

