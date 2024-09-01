Short Interest in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rises By 10.8%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 486,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDEN. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

GDEN opened at $32.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $937.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 132.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,486,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after buying an additional 846,269 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 600,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130,204 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

