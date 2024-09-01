Short Interest in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Rises By 25.0%

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.5 %

RAVE opened at $1.83 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

