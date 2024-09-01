Short Interest in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Expands By 23.7%

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the July 31st total of 136,600 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryvyl by 752.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 93,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Ryvyl Stock Performance

RVYL stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.31. Ryvyl has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

