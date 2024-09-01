Short Interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Decreases By 18.2%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of STKL opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

