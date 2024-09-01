Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Drops By 19.2%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 952,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,050,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $519.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.88. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $440.62 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.