Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Drops By 19.2%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 952,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,050,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SNPS opened at $519.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.88. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $440.62 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
