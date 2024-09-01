Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after buying an additional 597,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after acquiring an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,475,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

