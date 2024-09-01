Signaturefd LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Global Payments by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 911.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

