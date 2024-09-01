Signaturefd LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,085,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,205,000 after buying an additional 470,076 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,075,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,260,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

