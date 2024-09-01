Signaturefd LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $4,166,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,241,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

