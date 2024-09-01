Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,754,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

