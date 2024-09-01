Signaturefd LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7,880.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,853.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,853.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

