Signaturefd LLC Purchases 4,181 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

NYSE:SNN opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

