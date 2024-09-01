Signaturefd LLC Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $451,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $288.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $288.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.37.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

