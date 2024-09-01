Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day moving average of $170.64. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

