Signaturefd LLC Sells 297 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 16.8% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 32,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in VeriSign by 98.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $39,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.