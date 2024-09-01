Signaturefd LLC Sells 646 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.56.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $84.49 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

