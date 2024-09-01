Signaturefd LLC Sells 84 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $176,753,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 price objective (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.91% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.