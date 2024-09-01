Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) were down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 578,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,716,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $820.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.