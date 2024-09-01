Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

SMWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $741.67 million, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.76. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 60.53% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

