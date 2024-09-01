Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,725 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Simmons First National worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFNC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Stock Up 1.5 %

SFNC opened at $21.42 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

