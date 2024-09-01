Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,399,000 after acquiring an additional 83,686 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,753,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,024 shares of company stock valued at $14,539,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SNA opened at $283.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.96.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

