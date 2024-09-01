Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 0.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $113.37 and last traded at $113.45. 1,014,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,680,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock valued at $65,491,235 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Snowflake by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

