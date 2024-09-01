SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $416.21 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $416.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

