SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $51,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM opened at $49.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

