SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,823,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 335,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ULST opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

