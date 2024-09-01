SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 75,670 shares.The stock last traded at $15.81 and had previously closed at $15.68.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
