SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 75,670 shares.The stock last traded at $15.81 and had previously closed at $15.68.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEW. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,360,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 154,353 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 661,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

