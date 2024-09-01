State of Michigan Retirement System Has $278,000 Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

