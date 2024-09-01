State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.30.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA opened at $224.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

