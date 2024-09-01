Stifel Nicolaus Increases Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $15.50

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

HAYW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. Hayward has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $598,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,772,672 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

