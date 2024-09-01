Stifel Nicolaus Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $100.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.84.

Shares of FND stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.45.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

