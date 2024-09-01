StockNews.com Upgrades Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to “Hold”

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,207.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,042,842.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,207.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,676 shares of company stock worth $5,270,510 in the last ninety days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

