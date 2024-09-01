Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.50% of Stratasys worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Stratasys by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,367 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 140,841 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Stratasys by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 817,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $6.87 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Sunday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

