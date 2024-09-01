Stuart A. Tross Sells 80,000 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MannKind Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $6.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNKD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

