Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,522 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,728,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after acquiring an additional 593,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.35.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $204.76 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $270.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

