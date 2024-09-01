Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NTRS stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

