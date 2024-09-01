Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 30.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 527,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,883,000 after buying an additional 70,915 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 531.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 131,635 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NetApp by 11.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus boosted their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

NetApp Stock Up 1.3 %

NTAP stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

