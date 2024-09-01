Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 61,613 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 647,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $117.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

