Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,513,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

