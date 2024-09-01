Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 80.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 237,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,160 shares of company stock worth $24,556,718 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $96.66 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

