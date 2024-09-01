Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.80 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 59.1% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 80.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 127,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

