Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.