Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3,780.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707 over the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

